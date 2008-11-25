Ralph Lauren, Ira Rennert Among Those Forced To Fork Over Millions In Back Taxes

Ralph Lauren, Ira Rennert, and Anna Wintour‘s boyfriend Shelby Bryan have all been forced to fork over millions of dollars in back taxes that the state of New York claimed they owed. For Lauren, it was $4.18 million of unpaid taxes on his $50 million Gulfstream jet.



NY Post: Fashion powerhouse Ralph Lauren, Brooklyn-born billionaire Ira Rennert and gossip-column staple Shelby Bryan are among thousands of New Yorkers who recently settled big debts with the state taxman as Albany aggressively moves to fill its dwindling coffers, records show…

The Polo designer’s high-flying ways couldn’t escape the reach of the New York Department of Taxation and Finance when it came to operating his $50 million Gulf Stream V private jet.

On Oct. 2, Lauren’s shell company, R.L. Wings, technically the jet’s owner, paid $4.18 million on its two-year-old tax debt, according to public documents…

We’ll refrain from writing a horrible “wings clipped” line.

Rennert’s The Renco Group also lost its dispute with the state over how it records its business expenses. The state filed a warrant against The Renco Group, whose mining operations have been criticised as major environmental polluters, on Aug. 6, seeking a fortune in back taxes.

Rennert, whose Sagaponack, LI, mansion is considered the largest single residence in the country, settled the score by having his firm cut a check to the state for $1.77 million on Oct. 31…

Another notable settlement came from Bryan, Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s paramour.

Bryan, a Texas-born telecom millionaire whose affair with Wintour wrecked both their marriages, ponied up $976,222 Aug. 28 to settle his state debt.

it looks like the gov is recouping some of the money its handing out.

The IRS also slapped him with a $1.6 million lien for outstanding federal tax debts in 2006.

