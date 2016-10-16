This photographer who's been photographing celebrities for 25 years explains why Ralph Lauren is the nicest one of all

Miles Ladin Ralph Lauren and Ben Stiller at the 2014 Polo for Women event in NYC

Photographer Miles Ladin has been photographing celebrities and high-profile socialites at lavish parties and galas for over 25 years.

In a recent interview with Business Insider Ladin revealed that at most events, he feels invisible. “For the most part, celebrities and socialites ignored me at the functions I was hired to document. To a certain extent they thought of me as the hired help,” he said.

He also pointed out that today’s parties have a higher level of “narcissism” than the ones he was photographing in the early ’90s.

However, there’s one major, well-known, fashion mogal that made a lasting impression on Ladin due to his genuine kindness: Ralph Lauren.

“The only celebrity I can recall being gracious and interacting with me in a meaningful manner was Ralph Lauren,” he told Business Insider.

Ladin first met Lauren while photographing the CFDA awards in 1995. “I took a photo of him and his wife Ricky during the cocktail hour. Ralph asked my name and who I was shooting for, and he then extended his hand, looked me in the eye, and gave me the warmest of handshakes,” said Ladin.

“This struck me as extremely generous, especially compared to other fashion notables who all but ignored me. Ralph is a true mensch besides being an American Original,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.