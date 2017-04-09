We visited Ralph Lauren's flagship Polo store hours after the company said it would close and saw why the brand is failing

Ralph Lauren is closing its flagship Polo store in New York in less than two weeks.

The Fifth Avenue location will be one of dozens of stores that the company will shutter in an effort to cut costs and improve efficiency.

In the last quarter, same-store sales declined 5% compared to the same period a year before.

The brand is struggling to connect with millennials, stay relevant, and keep up with fast-fashion brands like H&M, Uniqlo, and Zara.

We visited Ralph Lauren’s Polo store on Fifth Avenue the same day the company announced it would close. The store was full of unfashionable clothes and lacked shoppers, despite being located on one of the busiest streets in New York. Take a look inside:

Ralph Lauren's Polo flagship is located at 711 Fifth Avenue, next door to stores like Gucci and Armani. This strip of Fifth Avenue is one of the most exclusive shopping spots in the world. Mary Hanbury The Polo brand is known for its signature preppy style, which was on full display in a storefront window. Mary Hanbury But the display was drab and had a washed out feel to it. Nothing stood out. Mary Hanbury That stood in stark contrast to the inside of the store, where we found row upon row of Polo shirts in garish colours. The Polo logos varied in size, but some were unfashionably large. Mary Hanbury The shirts we saw cost $US85 and up -- hard to justify when a similar cotton polo shirt costs just $US9.99 at H&M. Mary Hanbury The mannequins in the front of the store were poorly dressed. In this picture, a men's bathing suit was squashed under a pair of un-zipped jeans. Mary Hanbury The menswear section was neatly laid out and felt uncrowded, which was a definite plus. However, most of the collections of clothing were grouped together by colour, which made it hard for any of the products to stand out. Mary Hanbury One room was awash with beige suits. We found it hard to see how this clothing would appeal to the modern urban man. Mary Hanbury Unless you are channeling the 'Downton Abbey' look, we can't see how these suits would be practical in New York City. Mary Hanbury The jackets on display also looked wrinkled. Mary Hanbury As did the ties, which looked like they had been taken out of box and not properly steamed. Mary Hanbury Ralph Lauren had a great selection of coloured chinos, but again, they seemed overpriced. At $US125 a pair, they cost $US85 more than a similar pair of pants at Uniqlo. Mary Hanbury There were only a handful of people in the store when we visited on a Tuesday morning. The menswear section was completely empty. Mary Hanbury As was the women's section of the store. There were multiple people working, but no one for them to help. Mary Hanbury There was a selection of khaki clothed mannequins in the women's section. A lot of the styles on display seemed very dated. Mary Hanbury There was a similar selection of polo shirts in the women's section. These shirts looked suitable for tennis but we struggled to see how these would appeal to young shoppers. Mary Hanbury Women's items that did seem targeted at younger shoppers weren't particularly trendy or exciting. Mary Hanbury There was also a strange selection of accessories, like this shawl. Mary Hanbury And jewellery. Mary Hanbury In some sections of womenswear, there was very limited stock left. A spokesperson for Ralph Lauren said that any unsold clothing will be sent to the other store locations after the store closes. Mary Hanbury But there were very few discounted items in the store and those that were on sale had only a very small reduction in price. Mary Hanbury We noticed that some of the women's clothing looked grubby. This navy jacket had dust marks on the front. Mary Hanbury One dress that cost $US245 had small stain marks on it. Mary Hanbury The store also had kid's section which just as expensive as adult wear in some cases. One navy wool jacket cost $US295. Mary Hanbury The clothing was an odd mix of expensive formal and casual wear. This tie and denim jacket combo seemed like an uncomfortable choice for kids. Mary Hanbury We took a look around the changing rooms and found that they were completely empty. Mary Hanbury And there were no lines at the cashiers. Mary Hanbury The interior design of the store still feels cool and there is some great artwork and decor on display. But the prices are expensive and the clothing seems dated. We probably wouldn't buy anything here unless there was a big sale. Mary Hanbury

