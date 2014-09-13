Ralph Lauren Creates A Virtual Fashion Show With Holograms In Central Park

Ralph Lauren ditched the typical catwalk in New York Fashion Week for a 4D holographic show projected onto a large water screen, according to Luxury Launches.
The spring 2015 Polo Women’s show took place in Central Park’s Cherry Hill to a large crowd of spectators, where the virtual models were “walking on water” on top of a lake.
“I really wanted to do something big for the new Polo Women’s brand — something set in the city — that felt modern, Ralph Lauren said. “We returned to Central Park, a place I love, and captured the spirit of Polo with a truly innovative mix of fashion and technology.”
The holographic show allowed the models to walk in various iconic settings like The High Line, The Brooklyn Bridge, and the West Village — all in a ten minute set.
These videos are from Ralph Lauren’s Instagram:
This photo gives a little more clarity to what the audience was actually seeing:
But the GIFs gave a way better overall view. And they’re pretty awesome:
Here’s the full show:
