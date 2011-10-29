Ralph Fiennes Thinks Twitter Is Killing The English Language And Making Shakespeare Irrelevant

English actor Ralph Fiennes — famous for “Schindler’s List” and his role as Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” films — believes Twitter is contributing to the demise of the English language, The Telegraph reports.



He says an emphasis on brevity and concise speech has made longer words irrelevant, interfering with students’ ability to understand dense works like those of Shakespeare.

This isn’t the first time a major figure has railed against Twitter for dumbing down humanity. Former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller wrote a column this summer claiming that Twitter makes you sound stupid, which was met with wide derision from a journalistic community that leans heavily on the platform.

