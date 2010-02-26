Rally Turns Violent, As Californians Protest Education Budget Cuts

There was bloodshed and fire on the streets of Berkeley, CA, as a late-night student rally turned violent.



Students at UC Berkeley occupied a university building in support of next Thursday’s state-wide protest against education budget cuts. At least 15 students were seen on top of the building around midnight, and then marching through local streets and kicking over trashcans and smashing windows, according to the Daily Californian. Around 1:30 a.m., police in riot gear intervened.

Like we needed another reminder of the similarities between California and Greece, where protests against their austerity budget recently turned violent (note: the photo for this article shows yesterday’s riot in Greece).

The Berkeley riot picked up steam throughout the night.

Daily Californian:

At 1:55 a.m., a dumpster appeared to be on fire in the middle of Telegraph Ave. An individual pushed the dumpster on its side as people appear to be dancing around and on top of it.

…

At about 2:05 a.m., a fight appeared to have broken out in the middle of Telegraph Ave. and Durant Ave. Berkeley police responded to the scene, pushing people away south on Telegraph Ave.

…

At 2:10 a.m., protesters appeared to have formed a line across Telegraph Ave. in the Durant Ave. intersection chanting “whose street, our street.” Police appeared to have formed a line opposite the protesters near Bank of America.

…

At about 2:25 a.m., protesters appeared to be throwing glass jugs of wine at the police.

…

At about 3:05 a.m., about five police cars blocked off the intersection at College Ave. and Durant Ave. Several protesters appeared to be marching down College Ave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.