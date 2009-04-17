Rally Survives A Week Of Bank Earnings

Joe Weisenthal

Well, as we noted this morning, there wasn’t much selling the news this week. Despite bank earnings that all had some pretty obvious holes, the selloff never arrived as expected. Today wasn’t a particularly big up day. The Dow gained just 5.90 and the S&P added just 4.29. But again, considering that we had to digest a report from Citigroup (C), that’s not bad.

For the week, the Dow ended up 50 poitns, the NASDAQ added about 20 points or 1.2%.

