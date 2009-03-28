Stocks Fade To End The Week

We’re not ready to call the death of the mini-bull just yet, but the rally crapped out today with the indices falling over 2% across the board.



Who knows what caused it, though obviously it didn’t help that Jamie Dimon made some comments about March weakening again. On the other hand, the markets were in the red all day so that obviously wasn’t totally it.

Maybe it was the Dylan Ratigan news that did it.

Final tape: The Dow lost 148.38, closing at 7,776.18, while the NASDAQ lost 41.80, a drop of 2.63%. The S&P 500 lost 16.92, closing at 815.94.

