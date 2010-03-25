Rally Screeches To A Halt Over Housing Data, Dow Closes Down 42 Points

Down, but hardly.

Dow: Down 52 points to 10,836.

NASDAQ: Down 16 points to 2398.

S&P 500: Down 6 points to 1167.

Commodities: Tanked. Oil is down 1.6% to $80.55 a barrel.

Gold is down $17.70 or 1.6% to $1086 an ounce. Silver performed even worse, losing 2.5% to drop to $16.61 an ounce.

Futures continue to bleed, with lumber and sugar being a few of the commodities in the green.



Photo: Google Finance

