THE RALLY EVAPORATES: S&P Negative, NASDAQ Deep In The Red

Photo: AP

Original post: At one point today, markets were up around 2%. The Dow was up nearly 250 after the German EFSF vote, the strong GDP report, and the better-than-expected initial claims number.Now? Gone.



The S&P just went into the red.

The NASDAQ is down 1.5%.

Huge reversal.

The China stuff is really getting crushed, as are all the big hedge fund names. Hard not to notice that this is the second to the last day of the quarter. Lots of action happening clearly behind the scenes.

Watch out.

UPDATE: It’s gotten worse. Dow off 2.2%.

