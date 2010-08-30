Rally Gains Steam In Japan -- Nikkei Up 3.2%

The sharp reversal in global markets that started Friday is continuing sharply in early Monday trading.



After opening up about 1.6%, the Nikkei is now up 3.2%. A BoJ announcement regarding the yen will come in the next few hours.

Let’s hope they don’t lay an egg and announce some milquetoast “we’re watching the FX markets closely…” nonsense.

Photo: Nikkei.com

