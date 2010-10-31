Rally For Sanity Attendance Trounces Glenn Beck's -- 215,000 To 87,000

Most people think these “are sober times, not end times,” at least judging from the attendance at two recent rallies in DC.



According to a CBS estimate, 215,000 people attended Jon Stewart’s Rally For Sanity, versus 87,000 that attended Glenn Beck’s own DC event.

On the one hand, this isn’t surprising: Most people are in the middle. On the other hand, it is surprising: Most folks in the middle usually can’t be bothered to get off their duffs and go stand around in the cold in support of things.

Or maybe it’s just that people love Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

(Or is it that Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert are ALSO on an extreme and that extreme is actually more vocal than the other extreme. Or is Glenn Beck in the middle? Or is it that a “liberal media” organisation commissioned the estimates?)

In any event, when it comes to motivating people to get off their duffs and going out in the cold, next Tuesday will probably be a different story.

