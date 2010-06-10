Market Closes Lower As Bulls Blow It In Final Hour Of The Day

Update 3:55: The pre-close latest



DOW down 0.56%

NASDAQ down 0.74%

S&P 500 down 0.69%

BP down 15.48%

Update 3:41: Some of today’s other big winners and losers.

Citigroup up 2.69%

KBR up 9.7%

Exxon Mobile down 2.20%

Rambus Inc down 17.31%

Update 3:40: We’re still grinding lower.

DOW down 0.40%

NASDAQ down 0.75%

S&P 500 down 0.64%

Update 3:30: And we’ve pulled back from that momentary meltdown.

DOW down 0.02%

NASDAQ down 0.14%

S&P 500 down 0.18%

Update 3:25: And major indices have now turned down.

DOW down 0.24%

NASDAQ down 0.36%

S&P 500 down 0.42%

Update 3:15: Losses for BP (14 year low, according to CNBC) and Anadarko picking up as the day goes on:

BP down 15.05%

Anadarko down 9.86%

What was once a rally is now toast with all indices having moved significantly lower in the last few hours.

DOW up .09%

NASDAQ up 0.25%

S&P 500 up .08%

To give you a little perspective, here’s the DOW showing the gains we’ve lost on the day:

