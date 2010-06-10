Market Closes Lower As Bulls Blow It In Final Hour Of The Day

Update 3:55: The pre-close latest
- DOW down 0.56%
- NASDAQ down 0.74%
- S&P 500 down 0.69%
- BP down 15.48%
Update 3:41: Some of today’s other big winners and losers.
- Citigroup up 2.69%
- KBR up 9.7%
- Exxon Mobile down 2.20%
- Rambus Inc down 17.31%
Update 3:40: We’re still grinding lower.
- DOW down 0.40%
- NASDAQ down 0.75%
- S&P 500 down 0.64%
Update 3:30: And we’ve pulled back from that momentary meltdown.
- DOW down 0.02%
- NASDAQ down 0.14%
- S&P 500 down 0.18%
Update 3:25: And major indices have now turned down.
- DOW down 0.24%
- NASDAQ down 0.36%
- S&P 500 down 0.42%
Update 3:15: Losses for BP (14 year low, according to CNBC) and Anadarko picking up as the day goes on:
- BP down 15.05%
- Anadarko down 9.86%
What was once a rally is now toast with all indices having moved significantly lower in the last few hours.
- DOW up .09%
- NASDAQ up 0.25%
- S&P 500 up .08%
To give you a little perspective, here’s the DOW showing the gains we’ve lost on the day:
