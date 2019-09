Once again, the dip buyers just got slapped.



After a pre-market rally that at one point indicated a 0.5% gain, US futures are now basically negative.

Oil is looking jumpy again.

Copper is getting crushed in a repeat of the ugly, deflationary action that we saw yesterday.

For more pre-market action see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.