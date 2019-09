The bulls keep pressing. The Dow is now up about 2%. The other major indices are off just a little bit less, but are near their highs of the day,



Meanwhile the euro, which had been having problems breaking through $1.30, is now knocking on the door of $1.32.

Photo: FinViz

