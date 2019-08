On a snowy mountain in Austria, two teams of skiers and motorcycle riders competed in rally car race on an icy, makeshift track.

The result: A very cold version of “The Fast and the Furious.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

