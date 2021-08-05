A North Carolina man built a 13-foot skeleton in his front yard warning his unvaccinated neighbors: ‘Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!’

Homeowner Jesse Jones put the 13-foot (3.96m)-tall skeleton in his yard to depict what happens to unvaccinated people. Screengrab/Twitter

Raleigh homeowner Jesse Jones put up a 13-foot (3.96m)-tall skeleton in his front yard to show what happens to the unvaccinated.

The skeleton comes with a sign that says: “Not vaccinated, see you soon idiots!”

The display is surrounded by fake tombstones with messages reading “I listened to Trump” and “I got my news from Fox.”

North Carolina homeowner Jesse Jones erected a 13-foot (3.96m) tall skeleton in his yard to make a statement about what he believes will happen to the unvaccinated amid a surge in US COVID cases.

Jones’ skeleton bears a sign reading “Not vaccinated, see you soon idiots!” slung around its pelvis.

Surrounding the gigantic skeleton are fake headstones with messages like “I listened to Trump,” “I got my news from FOX,” “Shouldn’t have tried the bleach,” and “My Dr. is on YouTube.”

Jones told the Raleigh News and Observer that he got the skeleton at Home Depot. It cost him $US150 ($AU203).

“It’s because of all this misinformation, and people are selfish,” Jones said to the Raleigh News and Observer. “Maybe we can get one or two people vaccinated.”

Jones, who is an attorney, told ABC affiliate ABC 11 News that he did this to encourage more people to get the vaccine. He recounted how 14 of his clients and one of his unvaccinated employees died of COVID.

“My wife lost her mom due to COVID and she was a woman who spent her entire life looking after people, and she died completely alone in a hospital without being able to see one relative for 14 days,” said Jones to ABC 11. “It was a nightmare. No one should go through what my wife went through watching her mom die like that.

“I need to look after you, you need to look after me,” Jones added in his interview with ABC 11. “If everybody would just wear a mask, distance, be an American, be a patriot, and follow the rules, this would go away very quickly.”

The US is seeing an alarming surge in COVID cases due to the contagious Delta variant, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ask even the fully-vaccinated to wear masks indoors to curb the spread.

North Carolina, where Jones and his statue are, has seen an uptick in cases since July 5, when the state reported no new cases, per the New York Times COVID case tracker. On August 4, the state recorded a daily average of 2,970 cases over the last seven days, and a 183% rise in COVID infections over the last 14 days.

However, only 44% of North Carolina’s population is fully inoculated.