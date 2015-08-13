This is one of the best new beer gardens in the US -- and it's in North Carolina

North Carolina has been growing as a hotspot for craft beer lovers.
It’s home to about 132 breweries and brewpubs, a wide collection of bottle shops, beer tours, and now one of the top beer gardens in the world.
The Raleigh Beer Garden, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, hosts an unbelievably large collection of draft beers, with a current collection of 378 working draft taps.
The beer garden, which is currently in the process of getting a Guinness World Record for the biggest collection of beers on tap, is still adding brews to their collection.
From its drinks to its ambiance, see what it’s like inside the new booming North Carolinian drinking spot.
The Raleigh Beer Garden, located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, is becoming a favourite spot for beer lovers...
That's because it currently holds what might be the world's largest number of beers on tap. Right now, they've got a total of 378 and they're planning to extend that to 400.
To keep the beers fresh, they have a short-draw system that pours beers through taps connected to coolers in the back of the restaurant's wall. If you head to the second floor, you can see this process through a glass wall.
All of the countertops, bars, and tables inside are made out of pecan trees that previously stood in the property to offer a relaxing, natural ambiance.
There is even a 40-foot pecan tree that they reconstructed in the middle of the bar that stands as a stunning centrepiece.
And if beer isn't your thing, you can head to their cocktail bar upstairs, where you'll find rare whiskey and bourbon selections.
If you're hungry, they have got dishes like juicy burgers and piping hot pizzas that pair insanely well with beer.
So, if you're a lover of craft beers or want to sample them for the first time, head to the Raleigh Beer Garden for the widest selection around.
