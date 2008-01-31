Skype Competitor Lands On Mobile Phones. Don't Tell the Carriers.

Phone/IM/video startup Raketu has released a new version of its software for mobile phones running Microsoft’s Windows Mobile operating system. That means wireless subscribers with compatible phones can make free/cheap, Skype-like calls without using their cellular minutes, via their carrier’s mobile data network.

The problem: Carriers won’t like it, and could bounce you from their network if they find out. Most mobile data contracts expressly prohibit using their data network to stream audio, which is exactly what you’re doing.

This will change when Verizon starts selling “open access” plans that let subscribers use any software application on their network. But Verizon plans to charge those subscribers by the amount of bandwidth they use — so “free” Raketu calls could get pricey, quick.

