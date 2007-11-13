Raketu Adds Mobile VoIP Service

NY’s Raketu has something for everyone: its software app offers free Internet TV channels (including a Czech outdoor/adventure channel), instant messaging, Skype-like Internet phone calls, and online gaming. Today, the company rolled out yet another feature — a service that routes mobile phone calls over the Internet to cut long-distance charges.

How does it work? Instead of dialling a long distance/International phone number, you send a text message to Raketu containing your phone number and the recipient’s phone number. A computer dials both numbers and connects the call over the Internet. In short, it’s a complicated way to make cheap or free calls. A nice feature, but far from unique: Raketu’s competitors in this market are numerous, including Jajah, SoonR, Talkety, etc.

