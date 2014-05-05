Former PayPal Exec: I Wasn't Fired For Those Nasty Tweets About My Coworkers, I Quit

Rakesh Agrawal, the former PayPal executive who publicly tweeted several disparaging comments about his colleagues Friday night, said on Twitter this morning he wasn’t fired, but quit.

After the press caught on to Agrawal’s tweets Saturday morning, PayPal tweeted that Agrawal was no longer with the company. Based on the language of PayPal’s tweet, you could think that the company fired Agrawal:

But Agrawal’s tweet this morning says he resigned before the Twitter rant.

He also tweeted a screenshot of his resignation letter. It was sent at 9:34 p.m. on Friday, just a few hours before Agrawal sent the tweets. In the resignation letter, Agrawal also invites PayPal’s president David Marcus to join him in a new startup:

But it also sounds like PayPal didn’t have a chance to accept Argawal’s resignation. He also tweeted that he woke up to PayPal’s tweet (above) that said he was no longer with the company.

Agrawal’s tweets were pretty harsh. In one, he called Christina Smedley, PayPal’s VP of global communications a “piece of s–t” and a “useless middle manager.” On Saturday, Agrawal blamed problems with his new smartphone for some of the tweets.

Here are his tweets in order:

