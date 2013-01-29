Before Injuring His Knee, Rajon Rondo Was Quietly Having One Of The Best Seasons In NBA History

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Celtics learned on Sunday that Rajon Rondo had torn his ACL and would need season-ending knee surgery. The injury is a huge blow to the Celtics’ playoff hopes as Rondo was quietly having one of the best all-around seasons in NBA history.Through the first 43 games of the season, Rondo was averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game, a set of numbers that puts Rondo in very exclusive company.



Prior to this season, only three players in NBA history had averaged at least 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists per game. Magic Johnson exceeded these numbers eight times, Oscar Robertson did it three times, and Chris Paul accomplished it once in 2009.

For a team desperately clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, that loss is probably going to be too much to overcome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.