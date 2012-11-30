Rajon Rondo Suspended Two Games For Attacking Kris Humphries

Celtics GM Danny Ainge just said on WEEI radio in Boston that Rajon Rondo has been suspended two games for starting the brawl that led three ejections in the Nets-Celtics game last night.



It has since been confirmed by Yahoo!’s Marc J. Spears.

The early Twitter consensus is that he got off light. Nets beat writer Howard Beck of the New York Times said, “Considering that fight spilled into stands, I’d say Rondo was very fortunate to get only two-game suspension.”

No word on a Humphries suspension, but we doubt he’ll get one since he didn’t instigate the melee.

The NBA has removed all evidence of the fight from YouTube. Sorry, we’ll keep looking.



