Rajon Rondo suspended one game for using a homophobic slur directed at a gay referee

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Rajon Rondo is suspended for one game.

Sacramento Kings point guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended one game for an ugly incident in a December 3 game against the Boston Celtics.

Rondo was ejected after being hit with double technical fouls by referee Bill Kennedy.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the suspension comes after Rondo allegedly verbally abused Kennedy, who on Sunday told Yahoo Sports that he is gay.

Wojnarowski reports that during the game, Rondo stalked Kennedy down the floor, saying, “You’re a mother******* f*****. … You’re a f****** f*****, Billy.” Wojnarowski reports that fellow referee Ben Taylor confirmed Rondo’s language in the NBA’s investigation of the incident.

The game took place before Kennedy came out as openly gay.

Kennedy told Wojnarowski:

“I am proud to be an NBA referee and I am proud to be a gay man. I am following in the footsteps of others who have self-identified in the hopes that will send a message to young men and women in sports that you must allow no one to make you feel ashamed of who you are.”

The NBA’s announcement of the suspension says Rondo was suspended for “directing a derogatory and offensive term towards a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

Here’s video of the incident:



We have reached out to Rondo’s agent for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.