Rajon Rondo's Ridiculous Off-The-Head Alley-Oop Reminds Pained NBA Fans What They're Missing

We’re not sure if Rajon Rondo has worked on his mid-range game this offseason. But we can confirm he’s mastered the art of the alley-oop.



First, it was a no-look, over-the-head beauty earlier in this extended offseason. Now comes the most creative pass we’ve ever seen: a soccer header to Rudy Gay in a Boston-area charity game this weekend.

Keep up the good work, Rondo. Sounds like you’ll have plenty of time to continue mastering your craft.

(video via Pro Basketball Talk via Ballislife.com and WEEI)

