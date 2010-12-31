Why Is This Man Wearing An Absurdly Huge Mink Coat?

Photo: @RajonRondo
Last night Rajon Rondo posted a picture on his twitter account of Nate Robinson in a huge mink coat that he was given by Shaquille O’Neal.Rondo seemed highly amused about the size and gaudiness of the coat on the 5-9 Robinson.
Apparently the $35,000 fine the NBA handed Shaq yesterday was not enough to stop him from going on a shopping spree.
