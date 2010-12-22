Athlete Toys: Rajon Rondo's "Rehab" Arcade Game

Photo: Rajon Rondo

Much like a little kid that gets to skip school because he’s sick, injured Boston Celtics star Rajon Rondo, 24, is stuck at home playing video games. But the scale is a little different when you’re a professional athlete. Kids today camp out in front of their XBoxes and PlayStation 3’s, but Rondo has his very own arcade version of H20 Overdrive.



Rondo is expected to be out one-to-two weeks with a sprained ankle and points out in a tweet that he’s only following the doctor’s instructions while playing the game: “I love my new video game. Still keeping my foot elevated.”

