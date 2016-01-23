Rajon Rondo told DeMarcus Cousins to stand in an empty corner on a game-deciding play, and it worked to perfection

The Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 91-88 Thursday night in a game that came down to the final possession.

As the Hawks prepared to inbound the ball, a user on the internet caught an awesome moment, as Kings point guard Rajon Rondo seemed to recognise the play the Hawks were setting up, and he snuffed it out.

Just before the inbounds, Rondo directed his teammates to different spots on the floor, most notably telling DeMarcus Cousins to stand in an empty corner, where no Hawks players were at the time.

You can see the confusion on Cousins’ face:

Sure enough, as the Hawks inbounded the ball, Paul Millsap ended up in that exact corner.

Watch the play:



The Hawks play undoubtedly was designed to give them multiple options. One of those options was surely to catch the defence off-guard and hit Millsap in the corner for an open three-pointer. Instead, Cousins was already there, and as the other options vanished because of the Kings defence, the Hawks panicked, threw an unexpected pass, and got up an ugly shot attempt.

Rondo is known for his obsession with watching film, preparing for his opponents, and memorising actions with his steel-trap memory. This is perhaps the best example of Rondo’s studies proving effective.

