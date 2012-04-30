Here's The Silly Chest-Bump That's Going To Get Rajon Rondo Suspended For At Least One Playoff Game

The Boston Celtics laid an egg last night in Game 1 of their season against the Atlanta Hawks. They were thoroughly outplayed, and lost 83-74.



And after Rajon Rondo decided to go and chest-bump a referee while getting ejected after a questionable call late in the game, it’s about to get worse.

He said after the game that he tripped over someone’s foot and fell into the ref. But the video clearly shoes Rondo giving the ref a little extra chest action before getting tossed.

The speculation is it’ll be a one-game suspension, but we’ll see.

