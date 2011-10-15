This No-Look, Over-The-Head Alley-Oop Will Make You Miss The NBA Even More

Tony Manfred

Rajon Rondo joined the club of NBA players throwing down sick highlights in exhibition games this week.

In a game featuring former University of Kentucky players on Wednesday, the Celtics PG made a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass, and Kenneth Faried slammed it home.

Here’s what we’re missing while the NBA remains closed for business (via Pro Basketball Talk):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.