Rajiv Goel To Raj: "My Kids Are Making Fun Of The Way I Talk To You.. Softly."

The government continues to lay the groundwork for one its star cooperating witnesses, Rajiv Goel, today at the U.S District Court in downtown Manhattan.Yesterday the government played three wiretap recordings — one of which has been a focus again this morning, according to Courtney Comstock, who’s in court today.



In that call, jurors could hear former Intel executive Goel’s children laughing in the background.

RR: What do you have a bunch of hyenas there?

RG: My kids are making fun of me the way I talk to you … I talk so softly.

After that, Goel and Rajaratnam start talking about Intel’s investment in the Sprint Clearwire venture.

RR: This is how I would analyse it. You guys put 600 million, right?

RG: Yeah

RR: And then … you … put a billion.

RG: Yeah. Uh. 620 million.

[Then a little later in the call]

RR: So that means this stock is going to trade somewhere between 16 and 20.

Goel then talks about what the board of the new venture will look like, including that there will be 13 seats. He also told Raj that the Intel board had approved the deal.

On March 24, Raj’s hedge fund Galleon bought 125,800 shares of Clearwire, which the government alleges Raj bought based on tips from Goel. Two days after the purchase, the company’s share-price surged based on media coverage of deal.

