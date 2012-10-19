Rajat Gupta Would Rather Go To Rwanda Than Jail

It’s getting down to the wire for convicted insider trader, Rajat Gupta.



The Raj Rajaratnam co-conspirator is set to be sentenced on October 24th, and New York City Judge Jed Rakoff has gotten hundreds of letters asking that he show leniency in his punishment of Gupta, says the NYT.

World leaders like Kofi Annan and Bill Gates have even written to ask for mercy.

But possibly the most interesting request comes from Gupta’s own lawyer, Gary P. Naftalis. Because Gupta has been active in global humanitarian causes, he’s requested that his client forego prison and instead head to Rwanda.

From the NYT:

“The Rwandan government has expressed support for a program of service in which Mr. Gupta would work with rural districts to ensure that the needs to end H.I.V., malaria, extreme poverty and food security are implemented,” Mr. Naftalis wrote.

Would you take that suggestion? Leave it in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.