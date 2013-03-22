Raj Rajaratnam's Younger Brother Was Charged With Insider Trading

Rajarengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted of insider trading in 2011, has been charged with insider trading, the FBI Tweeted.



Here are the Tweets (start at the bottom)

The New York Times Peter Lattman reported earlier today that charges were likely to be brought against Rajarengan, especially with the five-year deadline to file charges approaching.

Rajarengan, who worked at Galleon, was heard in a bunch of incriminating wiretapped conversations with Raj, according to the report. He was also named as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Raj is currently serving 11 years in prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.