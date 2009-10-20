Rajaratnam Tells Galleon He Is Innocent

Accused insider trader Raj Rajaratnam briefly addressed the employees at his hedge fund, Galleon, telling them he is innocent of the charges filed against him.



Rajaratnam spoke to the employees between 9:00 and 9:30 this morning. They had been told to expect that the firm’s founder would be in the office today.

An email was circulated to employees with an official statement about the charges. (We’d love to see that email. If you have a copy of it, please email it to us at [email protected].)

Rajaratnam has not yet entered a plea in response the the charges against him.

