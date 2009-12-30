Rajaratnam Once Paid An Employee $5,000 To Get Tasered

A Galleon trader got tasered at the office once.



According to today’s article in the Wall Street Journal on Rajaratnam, Raj apparently loved to dare his employees.

And if that dare could be put to investing use, all the better.

Taser Inc was in the office pitching Galleon in 2005, so Raj apparently offered $5,000 as a dare for anyone who agreed to get tasered.

A woman trader stepped up (two employees “helped her” by holding her up by the elbows) and someone else shot the stun gun while she took the shock.

Robert Guth and Justin Scheck say Keryn Limmer’s “legs buckled beneath her.”

Read the full story on Rajaratnam at the Wall Street Journal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.