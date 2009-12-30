Raj Rajaratnam: Midget Wrangler

Earlier we mentioned that Raj Rajaratnam once paid an employee $5,000 to get tasered, as per a big WSJ profile of his activities.
Apparently the alleged inside trader had a bit of a prankster streak.
Raj preyed on sleepy co-workers during one of the morning meetings he held at Galleon at 8:35 AM on the nose every morning.
One April 1st, when employees walked in, they saw that there was someone new, a midget, in the meeting.
Rajaratnam dead-panned that the short man was Galleon’s new analyst, hired to cover “small-cap” stocks.
