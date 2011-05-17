Raj Juror Can't Decide If He Was A Genius Or Stupid

They wouldn’t deliberate when anyone went to the bathroom.



They called one of the prosecutor’s Napolean, and one defence attorney George Washington.

And in the final days, when someone took an extra long bathroom break, people got really ticked off.

And even though it took the 12 days to come to a verdict, there was never any doubt that Raj Rajaratnam was guilty of insider trading, even from day one.

The one thing they had trouble deciding? If Juror #1 felt the same way as everyone else, it was whether Raj was smart or stupid.

Stupid?

“He was very stupid. That was the sad part. He traded for less money than he already had. If you’re going to steal, steal big.”

Or smart?

He was a “chameleon” who “could adapt to whatever personality to get whatever he wanted…”

“He knew how to pick his victims. He knew who was weak and who was crooked. It’s better to have weak and crooked people feeding you information.”

But the jurors went meticulously though every detail to make sure they didn’t send an innocent man to prison.

According to reports in Bloomberg, the WSJ and the Dealbook, “Raj Rajaratnam was convicted of insider trading by a jury that never argued during 12 days of secret deliberations that he was innocent,” a juror called Leila Gonzalez Gorman explained to all three.

The jury selected a 56-year old graphic designer called as the foreman because “He had natural charisma and made everyone feel intensely comfortable,” the WSJ said.

The jury also developed personal jokes that stemmed from certain lines in wiretaps uttered by Raj and his co-conspirators. In one wiretap, a former Intel worker called Rajiv Goel told Raj he was “a good man,” to which the Galleon chief responded: highly suspicious.

According to the WSJ

The recorded exchange became a running joke, helping break the tension. When a juror offered another a stick of gum, or to clean up the table, the response would be that the gesture was “highly suspicious,” or a juror would offer a “kiss on the cheek.

What they thought of Raj



Leila Gonzalez Gorman: “We all wanted to give Raj the benefit of the doubt. I wanted to believe he was an honest man. How could someone so smart and rich already be involved in something so horrendous?”

Leila Gonzalez Gorman: Raj was a “brilliant” and “mild-mannered man with an intellectual sense of humour. At the same time, he was very stupid. That was the sad part. He traded for less money than he already had. If you’re going to steal, steal big.”

He was a “chameleon” who “could adapt to whatever personality to get whatever he wanted.”

“He knew how to pick his victims. He knew who was weak and who was crooked. It’s better to have weak and crooked people feeding you information. If you can have a little snitch who can kiss your butt, why not?”

Carmen Gomez: He was “calm” and throughout the trial “he was just sitting over there like a gentleman.”

Other interesting juror facts

Some of the books that were read on breaks: “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Civil Disobedience”

When they came to their verdict, they prayed for Raj’s family

One juror said of Raj’s guilt: “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

