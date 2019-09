, the government finally delivered their indictment against Raj Rajaratnam today. The indictment also names Danielle Chiesi.



According to the prosecutor’s office, the indictment includes 17 counts of conspiracy and securities fraud-related crimes.

The full indictment is below.

Rajnaratnam Indictment



