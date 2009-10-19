Rajaratnam Is At Galleon's Offices This Morning

Accused insider trader Raj Rajaratnam arrived at work this morning, just three days after being released from federal custody.



Earlier on Friday Rajaratnam, the founder of the multibillion dollar hedge fund Galleon, was arrested on charges of conspiracy and securities fraud.

Rajaratnam was released on a record breaking $100 million bail.

On Friday, employees at the hedge fund Galleon were told to conduct “business as usual.” And it seems that Rajaratnam has decided to do just that.

Galleon employees were told to expect that Rajaratnam would be back in the offices this morning. This morning a person at the firm confirmed that Rajaratnam had arrived.

