Guess How Much Raj Used To Fine His Employees Every Time They Showed Up Late To The Morning Meeting

According to testimony yesterday in the Raj trial, the Galleon head was a fan of punctuality.And for those employees who turned up late to the morning meeting, there was literally a price to pay.



According to Bloomberg,

Analysts arrived at work at 7 a.m. and had to be prepared to field questions about the companies they covered at the 8:30 a.m. meeting that Rajaratnam led, [former research chief] Schutte said.

Employees who showed up late were fined $25, he said.

Rajaratnam then retreated to his office where he fielded phone calls, reviewed data on his six computer screens and met with analysts, he said.

