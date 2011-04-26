LIVE FROM THE RAJ TRIAL: Now It's The Jury's Turn; The Prosecution Just Finished With A Scathing Attack And A Ton Of Air Quotes

The prosecution in the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading case, has finished their closing rebuttal, according to Clusterstock’s Courtney Comstock, who is in the courthouse now.



Now Judge Holwell will offer instructions to the jury. Right now, estimates are that it will take 2 days for a decision to be reached.

So we might be looking at Wednesday, but we’ll know more this afternoon.

As expected, the prosecutors attacked the defence’s argument line by line in their final act.

Prosecutor Jonathan Streeter told jurors that despite Dowd’s arguments that the government’s witness are liars, people don’t admit to elaborate crimes they haven’t committed.

Streeter appealed to the jury by trying to persuade them that the defence is just trying to pull the wool over their eyes, but that they know better:

The defence has tried to distract you, they’ve asked you to overlook overwhelming evidence, unfairly attacked witnesses, twisted itself into knots to explain the evidence.

They’ve asked you to ignore logic and suspend your common sense. They’re tying to convince you that the sequence of events, a phone call followed almost directly by a trade, is just a coincidence.

They want you to believe he was just joking when he asked his brother if the McKinsey consultant was a little dirty.

You know better than to accept their twisted, completely implausible evidence.

The prosecution also used another tactic to undermine and belittle the defence in their final performance: the use of airquotes when quoting from defence’s argument.

Courtney also noticed that Streeter pointed at the defence and at Rajaratnam at least 16 times during this morning’s session: “Streeter pointed directly at one or the other whenever he was like, “they want you to believe” — kind of like, come on guys, it’s “us” vs them,” she told us.

