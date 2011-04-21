PHOTOS: Raj's Female "Bodyguard" Escorts Him To His Driver In A Black Suburban

Things are looking bad for accused insider trader Raj Rajaratnam in the final arguments being made at his trial today.
In giving the evidence to support most of their charges, the prosecuting attorney, Brodsky, is showing the jury wiretaps or transcripts of calls with the insiders accused of giving him information and then showing trading records which CLEARLY show Raj trading stock in those companies either that same day or very soon after.
So it’s not surprising that leaving court today, he looked nervous and a female friend had to protect him from the paparazzi. Check out the photos below showing Raj leaving court today.
If you didn't know already, Raj lives in Connecticut, in Greenwich. He also has/had an apartment in Manhattan
Inside the trunk of Raj's car. A jacket was thrown over the contents unfortunately. But look! No TVs or cool accessories (that we saw).
Is this Raj's consortium of female friends? It looked like they were there waiting for him after the trial.
This guy is always at court on important days and he's always impeccably dressed. Grey triple-breasted pin stripe suits are his go-to.
This is Raj's female friend/lawyer/bodyguard, who put her hand on the small of his back at least 3 times while escorting him to his car.
See how she has her hand on his back here? She's protecting him from the 4 paparazzi taking pictures.
She swatted them away and Raj made it safely to his car and slide into the back seat. Until tomorrow!
