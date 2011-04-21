PHOTOS: Raj's Female "Bodyguard" Escorts Him To His Driver In A Black Suburban

Things are looking bad for accused insider trader Raj Rajaratnam in the final arguments being made at his trial today.



In giving the evidence to support most of their charges, the prosecuting attorney, Brodsky, is showing the jury wiretaps or transcripts of calls with the insiders accused of giving him information and then showing trading records which CLEARLY show Raj trading stock in those companies either that same day or very soon after.

So it’s not surprising that leaving court today, he looked nervous and a female friend had to protect him from the paparazzi. Check out the photos below showing Raj leaving court today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.