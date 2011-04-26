The 5 Things You Need To Know About The Raj Trial Right Now

Now that Raj Rajaratnam’s fate is in the hands of the jury, there are a maximum of a few days before we find out what happens.



Our best estimate: He’s convicted today or tomorrow.

So for those who abstained from the daily dose of Raj trial toing and froing, here’s what you need to know to understand the case.

What will happen: Raj will probably be convicted of most of the 14 charges against him. When we’ll know: Today or tomorrow, but it could go into next week. Who’s in the courtroom:The jury, the jury consultants, Raj Rajaratnam his defence lawyer, John Dowd, and the government lawyers: Jonathan Streeter and Adam Brodsky. Also: reporters and onlookers who won’t say why they’re there. The Evidence Against Raj: There are wiretaps or records of phone calls followed by trading activity minutes or hours later. Raj’s defence says: The information was confidential, not material. And Galleon traded on public information which they got from excellent “shoe-leather” research, not insider tips.

