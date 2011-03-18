Check Out The Amazing Miami Hotel Where Raj Has A Holiday Condo

Photo: The Setai

Raj Rajaratnam’s South Beach condo has become another character in the drama that is the Raj trial.Yesterday, jurors heard government witness Anil Kumar talk about a vacation he spent with Raj in Miami in 2009, during which, he says Raj received a tip on a Cisco acquisition.



Raj and Anil Kumar were literally lounging in deckchairs on the beach when the call came in. Inside Raj’s Setai condo that night, Kumar bought some stock based on the tip. A couple of weeks later, they were both arrested.

Raj even used his $1.4 million condo in The Setai hotel development in his bail reconsideration in 2009, to prove he wasn’t a flight risk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.