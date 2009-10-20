Raj Rajaratnam's Letter To Clients And Employees

Dear Galleon Employees, Clients and Friends:

During this challenging time, I wanted to take a moment to address you directly. As I am sure you understand, I am not able to respond in detail to the charges recently brought against me. But let me be clear: they are, without exception, entirely baseless. I am innocent and will vigorously defend myself and our firm.

As I move forward on my defence, I want to assure you that our commitment to our investors and employees will remain unwavering. I will continue to be here working for Galleon, and the firm will continue to serve its clients with effectiveness and integrity. Thank you for your ongoing support.



Sincerely,

Raj





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.