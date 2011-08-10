Raj Rajaratnam's Legal Team Argues A "Unique Constellation Of Ailments" Will Kill Him In Prison

As Federal prosecutors seek a maximum prison sentence Raj Rajaratnam for insider trading, his lawyers have requested the judge make the sentence “well below” the recommended 19 1/2 years, the New York Post reported citing a court filing.



It appears his legal team is playing a strange health card here.

Galleon founder Rajaratnam’s legal team says the hedge funder will die in prison if he is required to serve a long prison sentence.

In the filing, Rajaratnam’s lawyers said he suffers from a “unique constellation of ailments ravaging his body” and “a lengthy period of imprisonment will constitute a death sentence,” the Post reported.

These ailments “ravaging his body” will kill him if he’s sentenced to 20 years.

It is unclear what ailments Rajaratnam suffers from. However the Post reported he has diabetes. Remember he also had an emergency surgery for a bacterial infection in his foot during the trial.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking maximum imprisonment. In a letter, Federal prosecutors called Rajaratnam “the most egregious violator of the law against insider trading ever to be caught,” the Post reported.

Rajaratnam, 54, was found guilty on 14 counts of securities and conspiracy fraud in May. He faces up to 19 1/2 years in prison. Judge Richard Howell will preside over his sentencing next month.

