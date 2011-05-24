Raj's Brother Tells Friends How They Can Influence Raj's Sentencing With A Letter To The Judge

Rengan Rajaratnam, who is also the alleged target of an insider trading investigation, has sent a long letter to friends asking them to write to Judge Holwell to help make sure his brother Raj gets a more lenient sentence.



Federal sentencing guidelines indicate Raj may face up to 19 years in jail.

Rengan even directs his readers to the website, eHow, for further instructions on how to impress a judge.

(The difficulty attached to the activity on eHow is “moderate”).

Here’s the letter, via Dealbreaker:

From: Rengan Rajaratnam

Sent: Tuesday, May 18, 2011

Dear Friends,

I want to thank you for your support. Your calls, emails, texts, and inquiries are constant reminders that through this dark, tragic time, Raj and the family are not alone.

As we prepare for the appeals process, we need your help and I am I only sending this letter to a handful of people. The sentencing phase is coming up relatively quickly and the federal guidelines are calling for 15 to 19 years in jail. The guidelines are harder and less flexible than many prison sentences for violent and predatory offenders. This is simply unfair, and we are praying for leniency from the judge while we prepare for the appeal.

In the meantime, on behalf of Raj and the family, I would like to enlist your support one last time. Positive character letters from family, friends, and colleagues that know Raj well can play a pivotal role in helping persuade the Hon. Judge Holwell to be fair, and lenient during Raj’s sentencing.

If you can find it in your hearts to write a personal letter to Judge Holwell describing your relationship with Raj; when and how you met; as well as illustrate some of the positive experiences you’ve had with him, it would be of immense service to Raj and our family. The longer you can state you have known Raj, clearly the better.

The goal is to appeal to Judge Howell, by informing him that Raj is a loving human being with deep friendships and ties to the community. That Raj is a person of good character, a positive member of society who is deserving of the court’s leniency.

As many of you may be aware, Raj has donated significant amounts of money to charity in excess of $30 MM in the last 5 years alone. If you need specifics, please call me.

It is important that the letter come from you, and paints Raj in a positive light. Since time is of the essence, it would be great if you could send the letters to me before the end of the week or the early part of next week.

The format of the actual letter is important, and there are several examples on the web. I have included one link that I found helpful on some guidelines on how to properly write a character reference.

http://www.ehow.com/how_4683439_write-letter-judge-before-sentencing.html

Please call me at [redacted] if you have any questions on the process.

Thanks again for your help.

Rengan Rajaratnam

