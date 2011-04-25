The 9 Questions Nobody Answered At The Raj Trial

Today is Raj Rajaratnam’s big day.



After a six-week long trial, the alleged insider trader and billionaire who is the most prominent investor to face trial in at least the last 15 years will hear the prosecution’s closing remarks. Then he waits while the jury deliberates over the 14 counts against him (5 counts of conspiring and 9 counts of securities fraud).

The three big questions:

Will he be convicted? Most people think, yes.

How much time will he get? He could be locked in jail for up to 25 years (estimates have him at about 12). But he won’t be sentenced immediately. If and after he’s convicted, he will go to a hearing for that.

How steep will his fine be? The prosecution only has him allegedly profiting about $55 million on insider trading. That’s pocket change to him.

But there are some other questions left about some of the things that went on in the courtroom.

