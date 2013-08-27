Raj Rajaratnam's Prison Experience Sounds Terrible, Except For The Manservant, Balcony, TV, Private Toilet...

Convicted inside trader Raj Rajaratnam is living the good life in prison, with plush accommodations and a personal “manservant.”

According to a source cited by the New York Post’s John Crudele, Rajaratnam — the former CEO of Galleon Group — has a prime cell that usually houses ill inmates.

Rajaratnam has a private toilet, shared balcony, television, and adjustable bed. Eddie, a fellow prisoner responsible for wheeling around infirm inmates, has taken a liking to Rajaratnam and cooks for him when the billionaire doesn’t want to walk to the chow hall, a source told the Post.

Eddie hopes to be the former hedge funder’s driver when he gets out of Federal Medical Center Devens, according to the Post’s report.

Apparently the other prisoners are upset about Rajaratnam’s “special treatment,” and believe he should be relegated to general population digs. Other sicker inmates have to walk a halfmile to get grub. Not Rajaratnam.

Though all of Devens is a “medical facility” and Rajaratnam has diabetes and may need a new kidney, the source told the Post that Rajaratnam gets around fine and has lost weight.

