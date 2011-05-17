How To Flush $40 Million Down The Toilet

Well, here’s one way to waste $40 million.



Remember when we noted Dowd’s weird, bored closing remarks?

According to the Wall Street Journal, a juror noticed it too. She referred to Dowd, as “tired” and said his voice was “monotone.”

The twist of the knife: Raj Rajaratnam paid his lawyer, John Dowd an estimated $40 million.

Maybe that’s why Dowd feels the need to flip everyone off and insist that his team is winning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.